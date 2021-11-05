Log in
Workers At XPO In Albany, New York Vote To Join Teamsters Local 294

11/05/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of drivers at XPO Logistics in Albany, New York have voted to join Teamsters Local 294, but the final results are subject to National Labor Relations Board certification procedures that are scheduled to be completed over the next several weeks.

There are 36 drivers in the bargaining unit. The workers voted on Thursday, November 4.

"We welcome the drivers at XPO, who remained strong despite the company's vicious anti-worker, anti-union campaign," said John Bulgaro, President of Local 294 in Albany. "We will work with the drivers to address their issues in the upcoming contract negotiations."

"It feels great voting to form our union with Teamsters Local 294," said Richard Lazorischak, a driver at XPO in Albany for over 21 years. "We look forward to winning a contract that puts our rights and protections in a legally binding document."

"With the recent contract victories in Miami and in Trenton, and now this organizing victory, XPO workers are sending a clear message to the company that 'enough is enough,'" said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "XPO workers across the country know that the only way to win real change on the job is to organize and negotiate a Teamster contract."

The workers are seeking protections from inward-facing tractor cameras and future constant surveillance; an end to unfair discipline; fair treatment for all; real seniority protections; adequate staffing levels; and a voice on the job.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workers-at-xpo-in-albany-new-york-vote-to-join-teamsters-local-294-301417788.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


© PRNewswire 2021
