Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Workers at Canada's second-largest port reject deal, raising strike fears

03/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Unionized dockworkers at Canada's second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, a union representative said, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Quebec which represents the dockworkers said the workers want to return to the negotiating table. An overwhelming 99.71% of the union workers rejected the offer, the spokeswoman said.

CUPE has been negotiating a contract with the Maritime Employers Association for 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal, after their agreement expired in 2018.

Sunday marks the end of a seven-month truce agreed to by the two sides which gave a reprieve to shippers who were hit hard last summer by the strike.

The workers have not formally asked to strike. CUPE has said that work schedules were one of the major issues in the talks.

The Montreal Port Authority said in a recent statement that the workers' 19-day stoppage during the summer of 2020 cost wholesalers C$600 million ($479 million) in sales over a two-month period, according to Statistics Canada.

The authority warned that future stoppages could cause supply chain delays and higher freight costs "right as the economic recovery and a broader reopening of the retail sector" in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario get under way.

($1 = 1.2520 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Africa urged to focus on green investments in energy for a green recovery from COVID-19
PU
05:14pAustralia's ANZ settles 2016 class action on alleged interest rate rigging
RE
05:12pWorkers at Canada's second-largest port reject deal, raising strike fears
RE
04:59pironSource to go public through $11.1 billion merger with Thoma Bravo-backed SPAC
RE
04:54pironSource to go public through $11.1 bln merger with Thoma Bravo-backed SPAC
RE
04:31pDockworkers at canada's second-largest port reject contract offer, want to return to negotiating table-union
RE
04:27pFARMER-LED IRRIGATION : the what, why, and how-to guide
PU
04:21pIronsource Announces Combination With Thoma Bravo Advantage At A Value Of About $11.1 Bln
RE
03:56pLow internet access continues to affect Africa's women and girls
PU
03:54pTurkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
3Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
4S&P 500 : A Fed With No Fear of Inflation Should Scare Investors -- Streetwise
5CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED : Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern in $25 bln railway bet on trad..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ