Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Workers at Chile's Codelco say strike imminent if investment demands not met

06/16/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers of Codelco's Ventanas copper smelter take part in a rally in support of their job positions outside the smelter, in Ventanas

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will go on strike if they do not receive a favorable answer from the company's board of directors Friday, the union said on Thursday.

The union has insisted that Ventanas, in the central zone of the country where the smelter is located, needs $53 million worth of capsules to retain certain gases, allowing operations to continue while being environmentally compliant.

"The call of the Federation of Copper Workers is to remain united, alert and mobilized, to reach the promised NATIONAL STRIKE in case the decision that the Board of Directors of the Corporation should adopt (Friday) is not favorable to the achievement of this long-awaited higher goal," the union said in a statement.

"We are fully aware that the announcement of guaranteeing the investments that Ventanas requires is a decision that Codelco's Board of Directors must urgently make," it added.

In a congressional session Wednesday, Chile Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said that the studies needed to improve the unit have already been carried out, but that the decision falls on the state company's board of directors, which has autonomous corporate governance.

The company has not responded to the workers' demands nor to the threat of a work stoppage.

Codelco said last week it had stopped operations at the smelter while maintenance is carried out, following a recent incident in the heavily industrial area that left dozens ill with signs of sulfur dioxide poisoning.

The mining company has denied that its operations are linked to the poisonings.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chris Reese and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pElon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
RE
03:01pWealthy father acquitted in final U.S. college admissions scandal trial
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.59% to Settle at $7.4640 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pRussia's Tinkoff introduces 3% commission on incoming SWIFT FX transfers
RE
02:55pFrance's Macron says up to Ukraine to decide on potential territorial concessions
RE
02:53pITFC disbursing new financing to Egypt, ready to provide more -CEO
RE
02:53pWorkers at Chile's Codelco say strike imminent if investment demands not met
RE
02:49pRussian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
RE
02:49pMichael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, obstruction charges
RE
02:37pAs fuel prices surge, RV drivers take shorter trips, get vehicles delivered
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS