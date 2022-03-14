Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Workers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout

03/14/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

BEAUMONT (Reuters) -The United Steelworkers union (USW) won a vote to continue representing workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Monday.

The vote marks the end of a bitter battle over whether a plant that has had a union since the 1940s would drop it to end a lengthy lockout. The decision to remain in the union comes as non-union companies Apple, Starbucks and Amazon.com are facing organizing drives.

The vote by nearly 500 refinery workers was conducted in November and December. Opposition to the union fell short of the 50% plus one vote needed to remove the USW, the NLRB said.

Results are unofficial until certified by the labor board, and both sides have seven days to file objections.

A certification can come only after the NLRB completes an investigation of unfair labor practice charges filed by the USW against Exxon, it has said. No date for this has been set.

Exxon last week asked the NLRB to release the votes in compliance with board rules limiting the time that ballots may be impounded to 60 days.

"Our employees have voted and will continue to be represented by the United Steelworkers," an Exxon spokesperson said.

Workers opposed to USW representation cast 229 of the 487 ballots counted, the NLRB said, 15 short of the number required to remove the union. Nine ballots were not counted because they were late or not properly signed.

"As expected, and despite Exxon Mobil's best efforts to divide the members of USW local 13-243 during more than 10 months of lockout, the NLRB's count of decertification ballots proved the solidarity of the membership remains strong," a statement by USW Local 13-243 officials said.

Union workers were removed from the plant last May after talks failed to yield a new labor agreement. They returned to work this month after ratifying a 6-year contract.

The USW has alleged Exxon's lockout was designed to encourage a removal of the union. Exxon has said the charges are unfounded.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Beaumont, Texas; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Erwin Seba


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.66% 150.62 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -3.58% 81.88 Delayed Quote.38.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.44% 105.94 Delayed Quote.42.28%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -4.16% 79.29 Delayed Quote.-29.27%
WTI -4.83% 101.94 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58pBrazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted Q4 loss, as macro conditions bite
RE
06:50pU.S. raises concerns about China aligning with Russia at meeting it calls 'intense'
RE
06:44pUK says Russia could be planning chemical or biological attack on Ukraine
RE
06:42pShares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous
RE
06:41pShootings in New York City, Washington D.C. 'forensically linked' -police
RE
06:35pNo pressure! Brazil’s corn success is critical given Ukraine uncertainties -Braun
RE
06:30pWorkers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout
RE
06:27pTech, growth stocks drag Wall Street lower
RE
06:22pIn rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant
RE
06:19p'INTENSE' TALKS : U.S. warns China of aiding Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2Inflation-wary bond markets focused on Fed's tricky balancing act
3Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allo-ca..
4Tech, growth stocks lead Wall Street to lower close as investors focus ..
5Moderna Doses First Patient in Trial for HIV Treatment

HOT NEWS