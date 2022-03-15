Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Workers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain USW union after lockout

03/15/2022 | 02:33pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

(This March 14 story corrects headline to USW)

(Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) won a vote to continue representing workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to people familiar with the matter.

A vote count showed those opposing the union fell short of the 50% plus one vote of ballots cast needed to remove the USW from the large refinery and oil packaging facility. Workers seeking to decertify the union cast 229 of the 495 ballots submitted, the people said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Beaumont, Texas)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.34% 151.43 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -6.47% 76.92 Delayed Quote.33.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.29% 98.66 Delayed Quote.36.01%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 4.35% 82.83 Delayed Quote.-32.21%
WTI -6.59% 94.764 Delayed Quote.42.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aU.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government program
RE
10:35aUkraine parliament extends martial law by a month
RE
10:33aABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE TO JAPANESE PM : UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
RE
10:33aWorkers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain USW union after lockout
RE
10:32aOPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
RE
10:31aEuropean leaders visit Kyiv; Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO
RE
10:27aWall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus
RE
10:26aIndia's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch
RE
10:26aIndia's Congress fires five state chiefs after poll drubbing
RE
10:26aUkraine raises $185 million at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Azelis : Results Presentation
2Microsoft announces quarterly dividend
3BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
4Cigarette maker Imperial Brands in talks to transfer Russian business
5COVID, War and Fed push world stocks down for 4th day

HOT NEWS