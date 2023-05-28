Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) who work for the DVLA in Wales will take industrial action to seek a "fair pay rise," the PCS union said in a statement.
(Reporting by Muvija M. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON (Reuters) - Civil servants working for the British government's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency plan to strike for 15 days starting on June 11, a union representing them said on Sunday.
