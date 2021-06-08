Log in
Workforce Logiq :'s Total Talent Intelligence® Platform Now Available in the UK

06/08/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Proprietary and Predictive IQ Market ResearchSM Module Gives UK Clients a Competitive Edge to Find, Engage, Hire, and Retain Talent Faster and More Affordably

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services, today announces the availability of its Total Talent Intelligence® platform in the UK. Clients can learn more about the platform’s IQ Market ResearchSM module in a webinar on June 15th at 2PM BST. The proprietary portfolio of predictive analytics is also available in other major markets, including the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and India, with more geographic expansions planned throughout 2021.

Workforce Logiq’s Total Talent Intelligence® platform is the industry’s most complete, modular, and integrated workforce management technology solution built internally by the company’s dedicated data science and talent economist team who designed its existing 16 patented and patent-pending innovations. The platform provides companies with actionable insights based on one billion data points, and 40,000 proprietary and public sources, with analytics on over 19 million global organizations and 100 million professionals. This includes a robust database of 20 million professional and knowledge workers and 5 million active companies based in the UK.

“For too long, employers have been recruiting, retaining, and managing talent driven by assumptions rather than using data to make proactive decisions about the types of talent they should be targeting and retaining. Now, our Total Talent Intelligence® platform gives clients a competitive edge in today’s hyper-uncertain employment market,” said Joe Hanna, chief strategy officer at Workforce Logiq. “We’re equipping our UK clients with predictive intelligence backed by expert advisors and cutting-edge technology so they can find, hire, and retain the talent they need to grow their businesses with confidence.”

The platform’s IQ Market ResearchSM module now provides UK-based client programs with real-time proprietary and prescriptive talent intelligence, including:

  • Talent Retention Risk (TRR) ScoresSM: Benchmarks employment volatility within a company, competitor or industry that reveals likelihood of workers’ interest in exploring other jobs and openness to unsolicited recruiting outreach.
  • IQ Location OptimizerSM: Prioritizes the best locations from which to recruit talent, given the job description and other employer specific requirements, based on geo-specific talent supply and demand gaps, salary profiles, and more.
  • IQ Contingent IDSM: Expands the recruitment talent pool by providing a faster, more effective, and data-driven approach to identify passive candidates most likely open to contingent or “gig” opportunities before they self-identify on an application.
  • ENGAGE 5D ProfileSM: Predicts the optimal candidate-specific workplace attraction characteristics that create maximum job appeal and interest, enabling employers to tailor recruitment and retention messaging based on the unique attributes most likely to optimize job appeal.

The Total Talent Intelligence® platform’s Talent Retention Risk (TRR) ScoreSM was validated in an independent study published in the Harvard Business Review: TRR scored prospects are twice as responsive to unsolicited recruitment messages and 63% more likely to actually change jobs.

“Workforce Logiq’s investments and proven data science capabilities create exciting possibilities to impact and reshape the global talent management industry,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, Vice President, Research at Ardent Partners. “The Total Talent Intelligence® platform is one of the industry’s most forward-looking platforms, with game-changing analytics that empower companies to innovate, disrupt, and solve for full-time and contingent talent challenges.

Register to attend the June 15 webinar here. For more information about Workforce Logiq’s Total Talent Intelligence® platform, visit www.workforcelogiq.com/solutions/engage-talent.

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services to large corporations, enables organizations to win and retain the talent they need to grow. With clients in 50+ countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time and predictive analytics, and patented and award-winning technologies. Workforce Logiq’s universal sourcing solution addresses all elements of its clients’ acquisition and retention programs, including contingent (MSP), full-time (RPO), and freelance/“gig” (FMS) workers. Backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, the company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains.

For more information visit http://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
