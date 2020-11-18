Log in
Workforce Opportunity Services : Announces Launch of Apprenticeship Program Focusing on Information Technology

11/18/2020 | 01:19pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)- a leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities- recently announced the launch of its results-oriented WOS Apprenticeship Program, created by its Workforce Opportunity Services Industry Advisory Board.

This premium two-year program has been designed to provide practical learning work experience to a highly talented technology-focused college graduate pool from underrepresented communities, as well as veterans with advanced training in information technology.

By creating this Apprenticeship Program, the WOS Advisory Board establishes a commitment to work with sponsor partners in guiding a participant's progress through mentorship and professional development. During this time, program sponsors receive high-quality candidates at a smaller budget which will increase productivity and creativity in a short period of time and for a fraction of the industry rate- thus taking away the main risks of a new hire.

A key distinction of the Apprenticeship Program from similar initiatives in the industry is that it also delivers advanced training at a competitive salary, offering participants the skills and credentials employers in the industry value the most. Simultaneously, clients receive a talent development pipeline focused on diversification in support of their organization's Diversity & Inclusion strategies and initiatives.

Stuart Kippelman, WOS Industry Advisory Board Chairman, stated, "This new Apprenticeship Program will be a game-changer for those who are accepted into the program, and for the companies that participate. The two-year program will transform careers for veterans and the underrepresented while delivering immediate results to partner companies."

Mike Keizur, Secretary of the Industry Advisory Board, added "The Apprenticeship Program is a unique way for us to support organizations in their diversity initiatives while staying true to our WOS mission of providing career opportunities to the underserved and underrepresented individuals and communities. I am excited to be part of the team launching the program in 2021."

The program will launch with Cybersecurity, Project Management, and Robotic Process Automation as initial skillsets, with expansions planned for 2021.

The Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) Advisory Board's is made up of current partners and executive business leaders with responsibilities associated with their professional skills, experience, and passion, and is actively involved in all aspects of WOS's strategic plan.

If you would like more information about WOS and our programs, or are interested in an interview with a WOS representative, please contact WOS media relations at press@wforce.org.

475 Riverside Drive
Suite 1350
New York, NY 10115
Tel: 212-870-0241

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 6,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 70 corporations in 60 locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org.

Additional Links

WOS on Twitter (www.twitter.com/wforceorg)

WOS on Facebook (www.facebook.com/wforceorg/)

WOS on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/workforce-opportunity-services/)

Media contact:
WOS Marketing
259416@email4pr.com 
212-870-2241

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforce-opportunity-services-announces-launch-of-apprenticeship-program-focusing-on-information-technology-301176298.html

SOURCE Workforce Opportunity Services


© PRNewswire 2020
