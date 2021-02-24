Workhorse Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Workhorse Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Workhorse Group, Inc. (“Workhorse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKHS).



The United States Postal Service’s “next generation delivery vehicle” (NGDV) search to replace its aging fleet of more than 200,000 trucks was conducted over a number of years. Final bids were submitted on July 14, 2020.

In a July 21, 2020 article published by Benzinga, Steve Schrader, Workhorse’s CFO, provided an update on the USPS contract estimated to be worth $6 billion. According to the article, “Schrader said he can’t discuss too much about the process at this point, but Workhorse is the only all-electric option” and Schrader reportedly stated “[w]hat I will say is our all-electric is probably the perfect vehicle for them. . . .”

Then, on February 23, 2021, USPS awarded its contract to finalize the design of the NGDV and assemble 50,000 to 165,000 vehicles over 10 years to Oshkosh Defense, beating electric-vehicle maker Workhorse. According to the USPS press release, “the vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies.”

On February 23, 2021, following the news that Workhorse was passed over for the USPS contract, Workhorse shares fell by more than 47%, about $14.9 per share, to close at $16.465 per share on February 23, 2021.

