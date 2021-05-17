Workhuman : Recognized as a Leader in Rewards and Recognition Assessment

Named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Rewards and Recognition Providers

With many social recognition platforms available to organizations, Workhuman® is proud to be named a Leader by Everest Group in its “Rewards and Recognition Solutions PEAK Matrix®”. This is the third year Workhuman has been named a Leader, proving its continual development and impact in the Rewards and Recognition market. This year's PEAK Matrix assessed 24 rewards and recognition providers on their market impact, vision and capability to provide a data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology, with the results segmented into three categories: Leaders, Major, Contenders, and Aspirants.

“We are pleased and honored to once again be named a Leader by Everest Group for our rewards and recognition platform,” said Grant Beckett, Vice President Product Strategy for Workhuman. “2020 was an especially challenging year with COVID-19 and social unrest, and these issues only reinforced the need for a positive employee experience. We will continue to innovate new technologies that celebrate the whole human and ensure employee engagement.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report evaluates the rewards and recognition provider landscape, and the impact providers create in the market, providing an overview of vendors' operational capabilities and customer satisfaction. Workhuman presents as a Leader and Star Performer because of its strengths, including vision and strategy, technology capability, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

“Workhuman’s heavy focus on enhancing the technology involved in its platform has contributed to its position as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Solutions in 2021,” said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Its investments into building a holistic employee experience solution that emphasizes humanizing and modernizing the workplace through modules such as Voice of Employee (VoE) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) will continue to bolster its growth in the market. Moreover, its vast global reach and ability to serve all buyer segments further fortifies its positioning.”

The Workhuman Cloud® empowers business and HR leaders a single platform for Social Recognition, Continuous Performance Management, and modules that celebrate the whole human. For more information about how the Workhuman Cloud can help strengthen your workforce and drive better business performance, please visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition® and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than five million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud® to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman’s mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

