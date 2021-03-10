10 March 2021 | 1100 hrs | 046/2021

Working Time Flexibility: 2019

The data provided in this news release is extracted from the Labour Force Survey (LFS) ad-hoc module carried out during 2019. The LFS is a household-based survey and is used as a monitoring tool across the European Union for assessing progress made in various spheres of labour market and social statistics.

The EU-LFS Regulation (EC) No 577/981 together with Commission Implementing Regulation EU 2017/2384 made up the legal framework for the collection of data on work organisation and working time arrangements. This ad-hoc module focuses on elements that are considered to be important for the well-being of workers and their work-life balance.

This news release, part of a series of three releases concerning the 2019 ad-hoc module, provides a snapshot on the ﬂexibility of workers and employers in 2019. It provides information on variable working times, freedom in taking hours and/or days oﬀ from work and frequency of working outside the normal hours. The target group for this ad-hoc module was employed persons aged 15 and over.

Flexible working time arrangements in Malta and the EU-281

In 2019, working times of all employed persons in Malta were mostly decided by their employer or clients (64.8%). This is 6.1 percentage points higher when compared to the EU-28 average (Table 1, Chart 1).

Results indicated that a further 15.3 per cent had full autonomy on the start and end times of their working day. Similar to other EU countries, a discrepancy was recorded among sexes. Males were more likely to decide their working time (18.1%) when compared to females (11.2%), resulting in a gender gap of -6.9 percentage points. This gap is slightly higher than the EU-28 gender gap of -5.8 percentage points (Table 1, Chart 1).

One out of every ﬁve workers in Malta had access to ﬂexible working arrangements in agreement with their employer. With a share of 24.1 per cent, this situation was prevalent among females. Flexitime among males accounted for 17.1 per cent of all employed males (Table 1, Chart 1).

1 The EU-28 aggregate is used for this ad-hoc module, since in 2019 the United Kingdom was still part of the European Union.

Table 1. Working time flexibility for employed persons in their main job by sex

Working time flexibility Males Females Total No. % No. % No. % Worker can fully decide working time Worker can decide working time with certain restrictions Employer or clients mainly decide working time Total 27,021 18.1

25,610 17.1

96,902 64.8

149,533 100.0 11,390 11.2

24,561 24.1

66,042 64.8

101,993 100.0 38,411 15.3

50,171 19.9

162,944 64.8

251,526 100.0

Chart 1. Flexible working time by sex in Malta and the EU-281

Total EU-28

Females EU-28

Males EU-28

Total MT

Females MT

Males MT

0

10

20

30

40

50 per cent

60

70

80

90

100

Worker can fully decide working time

Worker can decide working time with certain restrictions

Employer or clients mainly decide working time

Non-Response

A higher degree of ﬂexibility was recorded among self-employed persons, where 61.7 per cent had full control of their working hours as opposed to 6.4 per cent of employees and family workers. Nearly 12 per cent of the self-employed could decide the start and end of their working day with certain restrictions while 26.7 per cent of the self-employed did not have any possibilities to determine their working time due to a number of situations such as clients' demands, legal regulations or set deadlines. In contrast, the start and end day of employees and family workers was mostly determined by the employer (72.1%) (Table 2, Chart 2).

Table 2. Working time flexibility for employed persons in their main job by professional status

Working time flexibility Self-employed Employees and Family workers Total No. % No. % No. % Worker can fully decide working time Worker can decide working time with certain restrictions Employer or clients mainly decide working time Total 24,886 61.7

4,696 11.6

10,750 26.7

40,332 100.0 13,525 6.4 45,475 21.5 152,194 72.1 211,194 100.0 38,411 15.3

50,171 19.9

162,944 64.8

251,526 100.0

Chart 2. Working time arrangements

Self-employed persons

Employees and Family workers

Worker can fully decide working time

26.7% 21.5%

Worker can decide working time with certain restrictionsEmployer or clients mainly decide working time

Possibility in taking hours or days oﬀ work at short notice

Nearly three out of every four workers, with restricted working times, found it easy to take some hours oﬀ work for personal or family matters at short notice (Table 3). Moreover, 72.8 per cent of all employed persons found it easy to take one or two days oﬀ within three working days' notice (Table 4, Chart 3).

When compared with the other EU countries, Malta has the third highest share of workers for whom it is very or quite easy to take a few days oﬀ. The Czech Republic (75.9%) and Slovenia (75.4%) ranked ﬁrst and second place respectively (Chart 3). The national share is much higher than the EU-28 average of 53.6 per cent (Chart 3).

Three out of every 10 employed persons in Malta reported diﬃculty in taking days oﬀ within three working days' notice (27.2%), 15.6 percentage points lower than the EU-28 average of 42.8 per cent. Results showed that the majority of employed persons in certain EU countries such as Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria found it very diﬃcult to take vacation leave within three working days' notice (65.9%, 55.8% and 53.0% respectively) (Chart 3).

Table 3. Level of difficulty in taking hours off from work at short notice by sex

Level of difficulty Males Females Total No. % No. % No. % Very easy Quite easy Quite difficult Very difficult Total 47,409 38.7 42,724 34.9 20,213 16.5 12,166 9.9 122,512 100.0 34,672 38.3 30,469 33.6 15,675 17.3 9,787 10.8 90,603 100.0 82,081 38.5 73,193 34.4 35,888 16.8 21,953 10.3 213,115 100.0

Note: Persons who can fully decide their working time (illustrated in Table 1) were not included.

Table 4. Employed persons' level of difficulty in taking one or two days' leave within three working days' notice by sex

Level of difficulty Males Females Total No. % No. % No. % Very easy Quite easy Quite difficult Very difficult Total 63,808 42.7 47,241 31.6 25,115 16.8 13,369 8.9 149,533 100.0 40,565 39.8 31,552 30.9 18,643 18.3 11,233 11.0 101,993 100.0 104,373 41.5 78,793 31.3 43,758 17.4 24,602 9.8 251,526 100.0

Chart 3. Possibility of taking one or two days leave within three working days' notice among the EU-281

country

Czech Republic 75.9 23.8 0.3 Slovenia 75.4 24.6 Malta 72.8 27.2 Denmark 64.9 32.8 2.3 Estonia 64.6 34.2 1.2 Croatia 61.4 37.5 1.0 Spain 61.0 32.7 6.2 Belgium 60.2 39.6 0.1 United Kingdom 59.6 39.0 1.4 Finland 59.4 38.1 2.5 Greece 59.3 36.4 4.2 Hungary 59.0 38.6 2.4 Sweden 57.2 40.4 2.4 Netherlands 56.6 40.6 2.7 Austria 56.0 44.0 Italy 56.0 42.6 1.4 EU-28 53.6 42.8 3.6 Poland 52.1 47.9 Ireland 51.2 35.4 13.4 Cyprus 49.3 50.7 Luxembourg 49.2 28.9 22.0 Germany 47.6 42.4 9.9 Lithuania 47.4 52.6 France 47.2 50.7 2.2 Bulgaria 46.5 53.0 0.5 Latvia 46.3 52.3 1.5 Slovakia 42.6 55.8 1.6 Portugal 42.3 50.6 7.1 Romania 34.1 80 100 40

0

10

20

30

50 per cent

60

70

90

EasyDifficultNon-response

