Working trip to Zafarobod

Following completion of his working trip to Panjakent, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Zafarobod, where he attended the opening ceremony of a two-storey building Diyor Diagnostic & Treatment Center.

The Centre was financed by patriotic entrepreneur Abdusamad Normamatov for the worthy upcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of State Independence worth TJK 1 million equipped with the latest medical devices.

After viewing the Centre, President Emomali Rahmon met with doctors and guided them on further improving the quality of health services-now even more relevant in the age of COVID-19.

In addition, the head of state attended the opening of the OJSC Shiri Zafarobod Dairy Processing Plant, built by domestic entrepreneur Navruz Komilov in order to provide the domestic population with natural cleaning products. The Plant was supplied with the state-of-the-art equipment made by the leading companies of developed countries.

The production capacity of the plant is 10 tons per day. The President watched the processing and packaging process at processing lines and equipment for treating raw milk and also for manufacturing, filling and packaging milk and milk-based products - from yoghurt, kefir, curds, and kefir-buttermilk and viewed the stand, where the products of the plant were demonstrated.

This was followed by the opening ceremony of the Vahdat shopping center, where he met with 40 orphans and handed them cash assistance and winter school uniforms and emphasized that for welfare of poor and needy segments of society the state and the Government of the country always make every effort to support them and do not leave them without care.

President Rahmon also took part in the launching ceremony of the first phase of the OJSC Jasur Poultry farming in Zafarobod Township, built by domestic entrepreneur Furkat Normamatov.

The poultry farms are fitted with equipment of the famous world leading companies, while 30,000 birds were grown and the management of farm will increase the number of poultry to 75,000 in the future.

The new farm will eventually produce 340 tons of chicken meat per year. And it is expected that following operation of its second phase this indicator will be increased up to 800 tons per year.

During the acquaintance with the activities of the farm, President Rahmon praised the initiative of the entrepreneur and gave instructions to further increase the number of birds and strengthen production capacity.

While touring the Exhibition featuring agricultural products, National cuisine, and Traditional Crafts Exhibition, which was organized within the framework of the declared Period of Development of Rural Areas, Tourism and Folk Crafts the head of state Emomali Rahmon took part in the cotton harvesting campaign in Jasur farm founded in 2015 that currently owns 10 hectares of land with a focus on cultivating cotton.

Zafarobod district is considered one of the largest cotton-growing regions of the republic, this year; cotton sowing was carried out on an area of 14.382 hectares.

In order to effectively use arable lands Zafarobod farmers this year have taken necessary measures to increase value of crop production, especially export and import substitution, and have sown on the area of 30. 896 hectares, including 7.070 hectares of wheat and 274 hectares of potatoes, 469 hectares of vegetables and 1361 hectares of melons.