Workman Nydegger : Nationally Recognized by Chambers USA

Workman Nydegger has been recognized in the 2021 Chambers USA Guide in the field of Intellectual Property. Chambers stated that Workman Nydegger “continues to be a significant firm in the market” and praised its specialist understanding of IP matters remarking that the team has “particularly deep experience in technology, life sciences and engineering.”

The most outstanding law firms and individual attorneys are chosen annually. A firm’s placement on the published Chambers USA firm rankings is determined by specific qualities valued by clients such as technical ability, professional conduct, industry knowledge, commitment and more. Attorneys are ranked individually on the basis of their legal knowledge, capability, experience and efficiency.

Workman Nydegger Attorneys Rick Nydegger, Brent Lorimer, John Stringham and Michael Frodsham were also recognized by Chambers USA as “Notable Practitioners.” Mr. Lorimer was recognized as “really remarkable – an outstanding attorney,” and noted for his broad experience with trademark and patent infringement litigation and his PTAB practice. Clients called Mr. Stringham a “keen mind and a great advisor”. Mr. Frodsham was described as a “go-to attorney” for patent prosecution mandates. Clients referenced his “notable sectoral specialty in technology and manufacturing”. Mr. Nydegger was recognized in Senior Statespeople as a “longstanding expert in patent law” who continues to provide counsel to software, medical device and telecommunications clients.

Workman Nydegger specializes in intellectual property law and litigation. The firm represents a wide array of clients in all areas of intellectual property law, including patent, trademark, copyright, litigation and prosecution, unfair competition and related licensing matters, and possesses expertise in a diverse range of technologies, including computer systems, software, e-commerce and information technology; electronics and electrical engineering; pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, chemical, biotechnology, and medical and life science technologies; physics and optics; mechanics and mechanical engineering and alternative energy. For additional information, please visit www.wnlaw.com.

