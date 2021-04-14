Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Workplace Culture & Compliance Platform Emtrain Hires Software Leader and Inclusion Activist Odessa Jenkins as the Company's First President

04/14/2021 | 08:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, which delivers workplace culture analytics through its online training platform to prevent bias, discrimination, harassment and ethical lapses in the workplace, today announced it has hired Odessa (OJ) Jenkins to be the company's first president. Emtrain's founder Janine Yancey will continue to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Emtrain, Jenkins served as Vice President of Client Success at YourCause, an enterprise software company that enabled corporate social responsibility, where she helped grow the team from 40 to 200 people. She also founded the Women's National Football Conference, a professional women's tackle football league which has teams in 20 cities.

"OJ does not look or sound like your typical Silicon Valley executive. That's a feature, not a bug," said Yancey. "OJ is passionate about our mission to strengthen workplace culture with stronger ethics, deeper respect and greater inclusion. She also has deep experience leading and managing an enterprise software company: a rarity for any woman and particularly for a woman of color."

"I believe in the ability of companies to change the world," Jenkins said. "I know the impact that company culture can have on employees, their productivity, their attitude, and their own well-being. I believe company culture is about authenticity. Emtrain is proof of this. I got to where I am by being my absolute authentic self. I know I don't fit the mold for the typical president of a tech startup. For some companies that might be scary. For Emtrain, it's exciting."

As President, Jenkins' responsibility will be to continue to drive Emtrain's growth as a CultureTech company. In the last two years, Emtrain has doubled its employee count, launched EmtrainAI, a pioneering learning and analytics platform, and published extensive research on workplace culture based on the 25 million employee sentiment points across its Workplace Culture Benchmark™. Recognized as one of the 250 fastest growing companies in California by Inc. Magazine, with revenues nearly doubling between 2018-2020, Emtrain's customers include leading brands such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Indeed, Genentech, Chevron, and Glassdoor.

As Emtrain's CEO, Yancey's focus will be on broader company thought leadership and developing deeper relationships with clients, partners and community members.

"OJ is an athlete and coach and is passionate about equality in women's sports, just like she's passionate about equality in business." Yancey said. "Every hire is an opportunity to strengthen Emtrain's social fabric and make our team more diverse and robust. I'm delighted to bring OJ on board as our President to help us scale and make a big social impact."

About Emtrain
Emtrain's workplace culture platform captures the dynamics for the three social indicators of respect, inclusion and ethics as employees take relevant, engaging compliance training courses, and provide their sentiment to deliver unique culture analytics that drive individual and organizational behavior change. Emtrain.ai allows you to benchmark your culture against our global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that become compliance issues and destroy culture. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to teach on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, diversity, equity, inclusion and ethics. Emtrain's innovative platform is used by more than 600 companies, such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, Chevron, Buzzfeed, Indeed, Degreed, Medallia, Nerdwallet and others. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in California by Inc. Magazine, Emtrain is a woman-owned and women-led company. Please visit https://emtrain.com.

Contact:
Ryan Gerding
307422@email4pr.com 
913-602-8531

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workplace-culture--compliance-platform-emtrain-hires-software-leader-and-inclusion-activist-odessa-jenkins-as-the-companys-first-president-301268639.html

SOURCE Emtrain


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:53aSINOLINK WORLDWIDE  : (1) results of the rights issue of rights shares on the basis of four rights shares for every five existing shares at hk$0.28 per rights share on a non-underwritten basis; and (2) adjustment relating to the share options under the share option scheme
PU
08:53aNATIONAL GRID  : More than $1.3 Million in National Grid Economic Development Grants Support Eight Western New York Revitalization Initiatives
PU
08:52aAEGION CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aJET2  : Jet2holidays enhances operational communications for customers booked via an independent travel agent
AQ
08:52aDelta One Announces New Analytics Suite and Appointment to Advisory Board
PR
08:51aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : First time buyers find dream home just in time to welcome first baby
PU
08:51aENERGA  : Amendment to the order granting security for the claim for invalidity or revocation of a resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Energa SA - establishing a security deposit
PU
08:51aSALISBURY BANCORP  : Bank Announces 2021 Scholarship Program
PU
08:51aSALISBURY BANCORP  : Bank and Trust Company Announces Employee Awards
PU
08:51aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ