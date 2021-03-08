Log in
Workplace Experience Platform Lane Rolls Out Flex Solution to Support CRE in the Future of Work

03/08/2021 | 11:00am EST
TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace experience platform Lane today announced the roll-out of their new Flex offering, a mobile and web solution designed to help flexible workplace providers power an engaging digital experience for their members.

“Flexible workspaces are key to the future of work,” notes Lane CEO and Cofounder Clint Robinson. “But to do it well, you need a user-friendly, mobile-first technology—one that allows members to book and pay for rooms, stay in the loop, RSVP to events, and more.”

With a strong track record of helping CRE firms connect their traditional office spaces, the award-winning platform has begun to enter into the adjacent flex market, powering the front-end digital experience for flexible workspace providers. Most recently, Lane announced its creation of the new app for Studio, the flexible workspace offering from leading commercial real estate developer Tishman Speyer.

“Flex is about more than just booking and payments,” adds Lane CPO and Cofounder Kofi Gyekye. “It’s about the entire end-to-end experience. In this age of ‘space as a service,’ it’s about making every single touchpoint as fluid, seamless, and enjoyable as possible. That’s what Lane is all about.”

To complement their new flex solution, Lane also published “Going Flex: A Guide for CRE,” a report exploring how leaders in commercial real estate can go beyond room bookings to create a thriving flexible workspace offering that keeps customers coming back.

With clients such as Brookfield Properties, Oxford, Colliers, Dream, Nuveen, and Studio by Tishman Speyer, Lane currently operates in 300+ buildings in 22 major cities across North America and around the world. In 2020, Lane completed a $10 million Series A raise and announced its acquisition of eServus, a pioneering tenant engagement company that has delivered property management services since 1999.

About Lane
Lane was founded in 2014 to bring the future of work to offices around the world. An award-winning web and mobile platform, Lane’s streamlines all aspects of day-to-day office life—from room bookings and access management, to communications and commerce, to events, data, and beyond. Our no-code, enterprise SaaS platform is built to scale, allowing workplace providers to deploy globally and configure locally. Putting all of the pieces together, Lane turns any workplace into a place that works. www.joinlane.com

Media Contact
Joanna Carson
joanna.carson@joinlane.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
