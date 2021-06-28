Workplace Experience Platform Lane Unveils Virtual Tenant Engagement Service “Lane Perks”

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace experience platform Lane today announced the rollout of its new tenant engagement service , Lane Perks.



Designed to support CRE firms in their mission to attract and retain tenants, Lane Perks provides audiences with exclusive access to deals, savings, and special offers from premium brands around the world.

“We’re excited to be rolling out this new solution to the commercial real estate industry,” says Lane CEO and Cofounder Clinton Robinson. “Professionals today want more from their workplace, and by offering a VIP service that puts money back in their pockets, Lane Perks gives it to them in a unique and valuable way.”

Offering exclusive deals on everything from movies, sporting events and restaurants to theatre performances, hotels and car rentals, Lane Perks goes beyond discounts to offer perks like early bird access to tickets, skip-the-line passes, and more.

The rollout of Lane Perks follows Lane’s acquisition of eServus in late 2020, whose core platform has been updated and rebranded under the name Lane Perks.

“I’m proud to be a part of the evolution from eServus to Lane Perks,” notes eServus CEO and Founder Kirk Layton. “Providing tenants with great, digital-first service that they can enjoy regardless of whether or not they’re in the building is going to be increasingly vital to CRE firms’ attraction and retention strategies as the world of work changes. I’m excited to help those firms lead the way toward the future of work.”

Available across web and mobile devices, Lane Perks provides CRE firms of all sizes, and office buildings of all classes, with a turnkey “digital amenity” that allows property managers to engage with their tenants wherever they are — whether onsite, remote, or a mixture of both.

With hundreds of premium brands on offer, Lane Perks caters to tenants’ diverse tastes, offering something for everyone.

“Now that we’ve joined forces with Lane’s broader workplace experience platform ,” Layton added, “property managers are able to leverage a broad suite of features and functionality — from digital room booking to mobile access — all within the same platform.”

With clients such as Brookfield Properties, Oxford, Tishman Speyer, Colliers, Nuveen, and Dream, Lane currently operates in over 300 buildings and 22 cities around the world.

Learn more about Lane Perks, or see it in action at www.laneperks.com .

Lane Perks is currently available in Boston, Calgary, Dallas, Edmonton, Houston, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. Don’t see your city? Reach out to the team to learn more about our expansion plans.

About Lane

Lane was founded in 2014 to bring the future of work to commercial real estate properties around the world. An award-winning web and mobile platform, Lane streamlines all aspects of day-to-day office life for tenants and property managers alike — from room bookings and access management, to e-commerce and building communications, to data, events, and beyond. Putting all of the pieces together, Lane turns any workplace into a place that works. www.joinlane.com

