Workplace Options Announces Speakers for Organizational Resilience Virtual Panel

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options recently announced the panelists who will participate in the organization's upcoming webinar Leading in a VUCA World. The complimentary webinar, scheduled for October 1st, 2020, at 10 am, will feature a panel discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on worker wellbeing, as well as insights into what companies can do to support managers and employees during periods of change.



The following guest panelists were announced:

Rita Xavier, Human Resources Director at Nokia Portugal

Clara Trindade, Human Resources Director at L’Oréal Portugal

"This is an excellent opportunity for executives and human resources professionals to hear from industry leaders about their COVID-19 responses," shares Jorge De Sousa, manager of Workplace Options' Portugal service center. "We will also discuss positive steps organizations can take to help build employee resilience."

Additional information about the webinar, as well as registration details, can be found at www.workplaceoptions.pt.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family, and personal needs to become healthier, happier, and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company’s world-class employee support, effectiveness and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals, and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programs.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world’s largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Indonesia support more than 65 million employees across 100,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit www.workplaceoptions.pt

