World Bank : Abidjan Urban Mobility Project - P167401

The objective of the Abidjan Urban Mobility Project in Cote d'Ivoire is to improve accessibility to economic and social opportunities and to increase efficiency of the public transport system along the Yopougon-Bingerville corridor and its feeder lines in Abidjan. This project is composed of four components. (A) Implementation of the East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor between Yopougon and Bingerville. Sub-component (A1) Implementation and...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

