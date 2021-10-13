Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Bank Accountability Mechanism Issues Interim Operating Procedures for the Dispute Resolution Service

10/13/2021 | 06:12pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, October 13, 2021 - The World Bank Accountability Mechanism (AM) today issued Interim Operating Procedures for its new Dispute Resolution Service (DRS), setting out the process to be followed if requesters and borrowers choose that option to settle their differences.

The procedures can be found here.

The AM, which was established by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors in 2020 and began operations in July 2021, is an independent complaints mechanism for people and communities who believe that they have been, or are likely to be, harmed by a World Bank-funded project. It houses the Inspection Panel, which was established in 1993 and carries out independent compliance reviews, and the newly created DRS, which facilitates an independent dispute resolution option for requesters and borrowers in the context of Requests for Inspection to the Panel.

"These interim procedures provide transparency and certainty for parties during the operationalization of the Dispute Resolution Service," said Rajesh Khullar, chair of the Board's Committee on Development Effectiveness. "They are being issued as an interim measure to allow for eligible parties to exercise this option in the period before the final AM procedures are considered by the Board."

Under the updated Inspection Panel resolution and the resolution creating the AM, the requesters and borrowers are offered the option of dispute resolution by the AM Secretary after the Board approves a Panel recommendation to investigate a World Bank-funded project in response to a Request for Inspection.

The DRS offers the parties a voluntary opportunity to reach agreement by:

  • facilitating dialogue between them in a structured and neutral manner.
  • utilizing a collaborative, flexible and situation-specific approach to assist them in finding mutually satisfactory solutions to issues raised.
  • facilitating the conclusion of an agreement on any issues so resolved.

The Interim Operating Procedures cover a range of issues, including the scope of the dispute resolution process, the voluntary nature and independence of the process, different dispute resolution approaches, and the timeline for the process and how it may conclude.

"The DRS interim procedures were prepared based on the Board-approved resolutions and the best practices of other independent accountability mechanisms," said AM Secretary Orsolya Székely."They have benefited from the input of external dispute resolution experts, as well as the observations of Inspection Panel members, Bank Management and the Bank's Legal Department. As we work on final procedures for the AM, we welcome any feedback and input from our stakeholders."

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group
BU
01:37pBP : Two more British Energy suppliers cease trading
RE
01:36pFII 5th Anniversary Brings Together 250+ Leaders to Invest in Humanity
PR
01:35pEIA expects U.S. power use to rise in 2021 as economy recovers
RE
01:34pHYUNDAI MOTOR : says it wants to develop chips, cut reliance on chipmakers
RE
01:34pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2021-4
BU
01:33pSHI Achieves Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization
BU
01:32pCOLAS : PR Colas - The Cher Département rolls out ANAIS, a Colas solution designed to improve road safety via preventive maintenance
PU
01:32pMikhail Mishustin congratulates Akylbek Japarov on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic
PU
01:32pDANSKE BANK A/S : in global top ten for green bonds
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : shares flat after its Q3 revenues
2Centrica : postpones capital markets event due to market conditions
3ASOS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4U.S. senator asks Facebook CEO to retain documents linked to testimony
5Carillion : KPMG was 'untruthful' in defence against Silentnight fine, ..

HOT NEWS