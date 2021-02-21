World Bank : Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project - P148616

The development objective of the Agro-Processing, Agricultural Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project for Nigeria is to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains in the Participating States. The project has five components. (1) production and productivity enhancement is to increase total supply of the targeted priority value chains with a...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More