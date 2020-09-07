Log in
World Bank Appoints New Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda

09/07/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Nairobi, September 7, 2020 - The World Bank has appointed Mr. Keith Hansen as the new Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda effective September 8, 2020. Mr. Hansen, who has over 30 years of experience in development practice, will lead an active multi-country portfolio consisting of over 100 projects totaling more than US$13 billion.

Under Mr. Hansen's leadership, the World Bank will work closely with the four countries to provide innovative products and services that respond to their diverse development challenges and contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, with a specific emphasis on COVID-19 recovery.  His appointment comes at a time when the governments of Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda are confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Hansen has a strong track record of serving clients in different capacities around the globe, including in Africa, Latin American, and the Caribbean. Prior to this new assignment, he was the Vice President for Global Practice Solutions, Vice President and Director for Human Development, Sector Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population; with his most recent assignment being Senior Advisor in the Office of the World Bank Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Keith Hansen, an American national, holds a Law Degree from Stanford University, a Master of Public Affairs from Princeton University, and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Yale University.

Mr. Hansen will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.He succeeds Carlos Felipe Jaramillo who was appointed as the Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean region. 

Kenya - Nairobi
Keziah Muthembwa
(254) 20 2936484
kmuthembwa@worldbank.org

Rwanda - Kigali
Rogers Kayihura
(250) 252 591 303
rkayihura@worldbank.org

Uganda - Kampala
Sheila C. Kulubya
(256) 414320408
skulubya@worldbank.org

Somalia - Nairobi
Vera Rosauer
(254-20) 293-681
vrosauer@worldbank.org

World Bank Group published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:49:05 UTC
