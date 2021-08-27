World Bank : Assessment of the enabling environment for road safety civil society organizations in three sub-Saharan African countries

1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

3. 'Fiscal Year' is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.