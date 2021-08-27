Log in
World Bank : Assessment of the enabling environment for road safety civil society organizations in three sub-Saharan African countries

08/27/2021 | 08:52pm EDT
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The objective of this proposed project is to generate research-based guidance on the enabling environment of non-government organiza tions (NGOs) in road safety management in Ethiopia, Uganda and Zambia, thus to contribute to the development of global, regional and country capacity to support the sustainable reduction in road deaths in low-and-middle-income countries.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P174516

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Sudeshna Mitra

  • Borrower 2

    N/A

  • Country

    World

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    August 26, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 0.20 million

  • Implementing Agency

    N/A

  • Region

    Other

  • Fiscal Year 3

    2022

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    Low

  • Last Update Date

    August 3, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Consultant Services required

    Yes

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Fiscal Year' is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 0.20
Total Project Cost** 0.20
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of July 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of July 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 00:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
