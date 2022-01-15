World Bank : B. Faso - Education Access and Quality Improvement Project (EAQIP) - P148062

The project development objective for the Education Access and Quality Improvement Project for Burkina Faso is to support the Government of Burkina Faso to increase access to pre-school education in the two poorest regions, secondary education in the five poorest regions and to improve teaching and learning. The components in support of these objectives have been designed to complement other activities financed by the Government and other development...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

