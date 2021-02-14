Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : CHAD COVID-19 Education Emergency Response GPE Project

02/14/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P174214

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Waly Wane

  • Borrower

    N/A

  • Country

    Chad

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    February 11, 2021

  • Total Project Cost

    US$ 6.80 million

  • Implementing Agency

    N/A

  • Region

    Africa West

  • Approval FY

    2021

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental Category

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    N/A

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Footnotes

    * Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved

    ** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    *** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
Human Development and Gender
  • Disease Control0%
    • Pandemic Response0%
  • Education0%
    • Access to Education0%
    • Standards, Curriculum and Textbooks0%
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Education For All - Fast Track Initiative 6.80
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 6.80
Total Project Cost** 6.80
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of January 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of January 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 20:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aAustralia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into lockdown
RE
09:21aFATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project Third Additional Financing
PU
09:21aCOVID-19 Emergency Response Project Additional Financing on Vaccines
PU
09:21aWORLD BANK : CHAD COVID-19 Education Emergency Response GPE Project
PU
09:19aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
PU
09:15aECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : GDP, Retail Sales, Housing
DJ
08:34aIsraeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine
RE
07:26aArgentina's vice president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased- FT
RE
06:54aRussia Protests Go Beyond Navalny as Putin's Reserve of Good Will Wanes
DJ
06:29aBOX OFFICE : 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANXESS AG : LANXESS : Chemical firm Lanxess buys U.S.-based Emerald Kalama in $1.1 billion deal
2Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate not ready this year, CEO says
4UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business
5Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ