World Bank : Electricity Access Expansion Project - P153743

The development objective of the Electricity Access Expansion Project for Niger is to increase access to electricity in Niger. The project comprises of two components. The first component, extension and reinforcement of distribution systems will support the expansion, reinforcement, densification, and rehabilitation of medium and low voltage (MV and LV) distribution systems to allow the connection of 60,000 new connections in seven major urban areas...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

