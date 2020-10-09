Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Fighting the Spread of COVID-10 with First Hand Sanitizers Made in Chad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

N'DJAMENA, October 8, 2020 - 'This production of hand sanitizer is a first for Chad and it has been a tremendous experience of which we are proud,' explained Dr. Al Sadick Haroun Abdallah, Technical Director at the Ministry of Health, wholeheartedly. And well he may. After all, his approval was key to his country's production launch of this disinfectant solution that has been in such demand worldwide since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 'We have managed to rapidly respond to the shortage and the soaring prices for the rare few bottles still on the market,' explained the fifty-year-old who is also in charge of the laboratory.

A global shortage

Manufacturers of face masks, gloves and hand gels were taken by storm worldwide right from the onset of lockdown measures by governments to check the spread of the virus. And N'Djamena was no exception to this sudden new normal straight out of a science fiction film.

The announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) that frequent hand washing was the most effective protective measure against the disease triggered a rush on drugstores for hand sanitizers. People waited in line sometimes for hours to procure the alcohol-based sanitizer, which first appeared on the market just 20 years ago, so they could disinfect their hands anywhere at any time. 'It's the third time they've told me to come back, but every time I do, all the bottles are already sold out,' carped Ramat Abdoulaye, exasperated at leaving a large downtown drugstore empty-handed.

Some went so far as to cross the border to stock up in Kousseri, a Cameroonian city some 20 kilometers from N'Djamena on the opposite bank of the Logone River. Even those in the medical sector were left to their own devices to cope with the shortage. 'With the shortage of gel in the country, we had to get organized, each in our own way, to make our own from the WHO formula to protect our staff in contact with customers,' explained Dr. Raksala Masna, President of the Chadian Order of Pharmacists.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 21:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pHealth Care Shares Rise as Covid-19 Continues to Dominate Headlines -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:56pIndustrials Climb as Stimulus Talks Continue -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:51pMaterials Shares Up Amid Optimism for Another Round of Stimulus -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:50pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Estimates of r* Consistent with a Supply-Side Structure and a Monetary Policy Rule for the U.S. Economy
PU
05:47pU.S. should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Financial, Rubio says
RE
05:46pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Interagency Order Granting an Exemption from Customer Identification Program Requirements for Loans Extended by Banks and Their Subsidiaries to All Customers to Facilitate Purchases of Property and Casualty Insurance Policies
PU
05:35pWall Street closes higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold spikes and dollar drops
RE
05:30pWORLD BANK : Fighting the Spread of COVID-10 with First Hand Sanitizers Made in Chad
PU
05:28pEnergy Shares Tumble as Oil Prices Fall -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:25pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : In times of pandemic, it is imperative for countries to prioritize care and protect the rights of older persons
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2Hurricane Delta shuts most U.S. offshore oil output in 15 years
3EUROSTOXX : European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
4SANIONA AB (PUBL) : SANIONA : receives pre-IND feedback from FDA on regulatory path for Tesomet in Prader-Will..
5BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group