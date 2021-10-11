Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Bank Group President David Malpass: Foreword to the IDS 2022 Report: Low-Income Country Debt Rises to Record $860 Billion in 2020

10/11/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to low- and middle-income countries. Even prior to the onset of the crisis, rising public debt levels and heightened debt vulnerabilities were already a concern in many countries. These vulnerabilities increased dramatically in 2020. The crisis drove up financing needs and thereby public borrowing, while weakening individual countries' economic fundamentals and capacity to service and repay public debt. The risk now is that too many countries will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with a large debt overhang that could take years to manage.

The external debt stock of low- and middle-income countries in 2020 rose, on average, 5.6 percent to $8.7 trillion. However, for many countries the increase was in double digits. The external debt stock of countries eligible for the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) rose, on average, 12 percent to $860 billion and in some of them by 20 percent or more. For most countries the rise in external indebtedness was not matched by the growth of Gross National Income (GNI) and exports.

A large-scale shift in the approach to debt transparency is needed to help countries assess and manage their external debt risks and work toward sustainable debt levels and terms. This is particularly urgent given the scheduled expiration of the DSSI at the end of 2021. The World Bank has long played a leading role in the compilation and dissemination of external debt statistics. International Debt Statistics, the World Bank's flagship publication on external debt data, is the most important source of verifiable information on the external debt of low- and middle-income countries and offers a unique data set that can shape the solutions that will be needed in the coming years.

International Debt Statistics 2022 raises the bar on debt transparency. The 2020 dataset was expanded to provide more detailed and disaggregated data on external debt than ever before. The data now breaks down each borrowing country's external debt stock into amounts owed to each official and private creditor, the currency composition, and the financial terms of extended loans. In addition, for DSSI-eligible countries, the dataset includes the debt service that was deferred during 2020 by each bilateral creditor; and the projected monthly debt-service payments that will be owed on this debt.

Importantly, the borrower classification now presents the central bank as a separate borrower entity. Beginning with 2020, the data increasingly reflects external borrowing by state-owned enterprises. Most 2020 data are actual, not estimated, transactions.

The transparency of data on debt must evolve to keep pace with an ever-changing creditor landscape and with new and increasingly complex debt-like instruments and data requirements. We are working hard to be able to capture all debt instruments, including external borrowing by state-owned enterprises, central bank deposits, and currency swaps. We are also collecting information on loan guarantees and collateral arrangements.

Reliable and comprehensive debt data is a cornerstone of good development outcomes. Borrowing allows governments and growing private sectors to mobilize the resources they need to invest in innovation, health systems, education, and infrastructure and build durable economic recoveries. Debt transparency invites new investment and helps safeguard long-term sustainability. The World Bank is committed to working with governments and partners to achieve that outcome-by continually improving debt data coverage, quality, timeliness, and transparency.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 21:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
GL
05:55pAmazon takes team-centric approach on remote work
RE
05:51pTEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
GL
05:50pDogecoin Lost 5.21% to $0.227 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SAM
GL
05:49pEthereum Lost 0.54% to $3493.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pBitcoin Gained 3.55% to $57389.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pIDT CORPORATION : to Present at LD Micro Main Event
AQ
05:43pU.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors
RE
05:42pKAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly
5ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

HOT NEWS