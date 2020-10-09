World Bank Group's Third Joint Sanctions System Annual Report

Despite unprecedented challenges in FY20, the World Bank Group's Sanctions System maintained its anticorruption mission to investigate and adjudicate allegations of fraud and corruption in Bank Group-financed projects, safeguarding development resources.
Published on October 9, 2020, the third Annual Report provides an overview of the World Bank Group's Sanctions System and its activities over the past year. This report is a joint collaboration by the Integrity Vice Presidency, the Office of Suspension and Debarment, and the Sanctions Board.
Download the report here!
