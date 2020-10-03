Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Inclusive Resilience in South Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 08:15pm EDT

In South Asia, the World Bank strives to better advance social inclusion in disaster and climate resilience projects by addressing the varying needs of people with different backgrounds. Through advisory services, knowledge development and sharing, this initiative provides practical inputs and support for Governments and practitioners to mainstream inclusive resilience in their projects; thereby translating well-established social inclusion concepts into practical on-the-ground action.

South Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

South Asia, alongside Sub-Saharan Africa, is identified as one of the most vulnerable regions to climate-induced consequences, such as increased poverty, agricultural prices, spread of disease and child mortality. Social exclusion exacerbates these impacts, as vulnerable populations are often poor and disproportionately exposed to hazards while often lacking access to information and resources to adequately respond to and recover from disasters.

In South Asia, social exclusion - often due to gender, disability, age, economic and education status, as well as caste, religion and ethnicity - is deeply entrenched and has a significant influence on disaster outcomes. Those who are at the intersection of multiple exclusion factors - such as, a disabled elderly woman - are even more vulnerable and face compounding disaster impacts. Yet, it is important to note that marginalized groups are not only victims of disasters, they have unique abilities to contribute to the resilience of their communities.

To build resilience that is truly for all, it is critical to integrate social inclusion in resilience investments.

The World Bank's South Asia team has developed project specific social inclusion action plans that include a set of recommendations outlining feasible entry points for DRM projects across a variety of DRM topics to more inclusively address the needs of excluded populations. The menu of actions will keep growing as we learn more. This project aims to elevate innovative solutions and the emerging best practices from the local, regional and international levels on inclusion in disaster contexts. This platform aims to highlight the truly resilient society that DRM and Social Development practitioners are building and scaling across the SAR region.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 00:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE & Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre Join Forces to Strengthen Islamic Banking Sector
PU
01:10aAustralia to spend more on jobs in budget based on COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:50aMETAL BANK : Appendix 3G
PU
12:39aALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Sustainability in Mining – Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal)
PU
12:36aColombia environmental authority shelves Soto Norte mine license application
RE
10/03CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Tribute to Past Central Bank Board Members
PU
10/03Cineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says
RE
10/03Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
10/03AGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0005, Adoption of Revised Notice of Exemption Under Regulation 4.13(b)(1)
PU
10/03WORLD BANK : Inclusive Resilience in South Asia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB gets behind latest boost for Australian small ..
2PARKLAND CORPORATION : PARKLAND : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
5JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FEATURE: Japan plant builder inks deal to construct key Iraqi oil refinery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group