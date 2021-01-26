Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Lao PDR Signs Agreement to Protect Forests and Reduce Carbon Emissions

01/26/2021 | 11:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Local communities, including minority groups, to benefit from US$42 million agreement

VIENTIANE, January 27, 2021 - The Lao PDR and the World Bank's Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) have signed an agreement to provide up to $42 million between now and 2025 to support the country's efforts to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+). A ceremony today marked the launch of this forest- and climate-focused program.

Under this Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA), the World Bank commits to making payments to the Lao PDR for verified reductions of up to 8.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in northern Laos. The program aims to address the drivers and underlying causes of forest loss in six provinces (Houaphanh, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Xayabouly), encompassing a third of national territory. The region has been responsible for 40 percent of nationwide deforestation and forest degradation between 2005-15.

'We are committed to improving land use, strengthening forest protection, and enhancing forest restoration in line with the 2019 Forestry Law, the 9th National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2021-2025, and the National Green Growth Strategy to 2030,' said Thongpath Vongmany, Vice Minister for Agriculture and Forestry. 'This is an opportunity to drive economic growth and resilience with more sustainable rural land use based on participatory and integrated planning.'

The geography of northern Laos is distinct, with over 20 ethnic groups calling this mountainous region their home. Limited accessibility and infrastructure in these remote areas play a role in preserving cultural heritage, but also pose challenges for job opportunities, transportation, access to social services, and the promotion of industry and trade.

Working across sectors, the Lao emissions reduction program, entitled 'Promoting REDD+ through Governance, Forest Landscapes and Livelihoods - Northern Laos', supports better forest and land governance, land-use planning, livelihoods development, and sustainable ecosystem management to reduce pressure on forests. It also includes a benefit-sharing arrangement that will encourage communities and other stakeholders to participate.

'This innovative financing is part of World Bank support that helps the Lao PDR manage its landscapes for greener and more resilient economic growth and recovery,' said Nicola Pontara, World Bank Country Manager for Lao PDR. 'This results-based funding will reduce emissions while benefiting people who depend on sustainable forests for their livelihoods.'

. The total value of these nine agreements, which have also been made with Chile, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Mozambique, is nearly half a billion US dollars. Several other countries are expected to finalize their emission reductions programs and follow suit with ERPA signings early this year.

The Forest Carbon Partnership Facility is a global partnership of governments, businesses, civil society, and indigenous peoples' organizations focused on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, forest carbon stock conservation, sustainable management of forests, and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries - activities commonly referred to as REDD+. Launched in 2008, the FCPF has worked with 47 developing countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean, along with 17 donors who have made contributions and commitments totaling $1.3 billion.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 04:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aVirgin Australia's January domestic capacity misses forecast due to state travel curbs
RE
12:21aVirgin australia operating 40% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in january, down from earlier forecast of 60%
RE
12:21aVirgin australia will reduce head office by up to 350 roles in coming months, finalising 3,000 job cuts announced in august
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aWalmart plans to fill online orders with help from robots at some U.S. stores
RE
12:02aOil rises as U.S. oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline
RE
01/26China stocks dip weighed by policy tightening concerns; Hang Seng up
RE
01/26Dollar on back foot with Fed's Powell likely to sound dovish note
RE
01/26Philippines third-quarter GDP contraction revised to 11.4% from 11.5%
RE
01/26WORLD BANK : Lao PDR Signs Agreement to Protect Forests and Reduce Carbon Emissions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip, Microsoft's brisk earnings boost tech sector
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
4LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. : LG Display reports stronger profit on iPhone demand, rising panel prices
5ICONIC MINERALS LTD. : Clarification Regarding Closing of Iconic's Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ