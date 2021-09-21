Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Local Governments Step Up to Support the Most Vulnerable During COVID-19 in Nepal

09/21/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

such as financial management, procurement, revenue collection, and asset management.

The project also supports the post-COVID-19 economic recovery through labor intensive public works, delivering small scale community infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation projects in roads, sanitation, water, environment, and parks through cash-for-work schemes.

from households that are most affected by the pandemic in these municipalities.

Through the implementation of sub-projects, municipalities have provided much needed cash benefits to support targeted beneficiaries. An unskilled wage worker could receive Rs 33,500 (approximately $285) for 50 days of work, while skilled wage workers could receive Rs. 47,500 (approximately $404).

From April to July 2021, the municipalities were able to move swiftly, completing more than 200 sub-projects in small-scale infrastructure works, despite intermittent COVID-19 related lockdowns during this time.

The small-scale infrastructure maintained through the project include road and drainage rehabilitation, water and sanitation works, health and education infrastructure, environment protection, and rehabilitation of public spaces. This work contributes to improving the quality of and access to services in the municipalities.

Meghiya took on several roles as part of the sub project, including chairing the Project Implementation Committee that worked to protect houses of the Musahar community against soil erosion.

The support provided to Meghiya has been critical for her family: "With the additional funds, our family has been able to purchase food and other necessary items. This type of support from our local municipality helps us cope better with the crisis", said Meghiya.

Going forward, an additional $18 million will be delivered through the NUGIP project in the next 18 months across all twelve municipalities, reaching an additional 13,000 beneficiaries.

The full integration of the project design with Nepal's federal principles is seen as a key factor for this success. The strategic collaboration with development partners on the broader federalism agenda in Nepal is also an important element that has enabled the progress made.

- all in a way that is fully integrated with our existing planning and budgeting processes." said Chandra Kumari Pun, Mayor of Kawasoti Municipality. "This is a welcome step forward to help us realize our vision for inclusive local development in Kawasoti. We look forward to continuing effective implementation, reaching more people, and delivering results on the ground in our municipality."

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aChina Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23
RE
12:21aIndian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps
RE
12:21aToast to raise $869.6 million in U.S. IPO
RE
12:20aU.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
RE
12:18aBOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTop U.S. trade official to meet WTO chief on Wednesday
RE
12:05aWith economy strong, Taiwan central bank likely to stand pat again on rates
RE
09/21China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 billion after funding from Xiaomi, others
RE
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : Australia, NZ dollars try to find a floor as Fed risk looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
2With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors
3McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
4Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed
5U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

HOT NEWS