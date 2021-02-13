Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Morning Seminar #90 “The Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2020”

02/13/2021 | 12:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • On November 16, 2020, the World Bank published the 2020 Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals. This year's Atlas is a web publication that guides readers through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) using interactive storytelling and innovative data visualizations.

    The SDGs seek to guide global action to address many of the world's greatest challenges such as eradicating poverty, eliminating hunger, expanding access to education, achieving gender equality, and addressing the climate crisis. The Atlas aims to expand understanding of key SDG indicators and trends, which is important for measuring progress and directing action. The 2020 edition seeks new and creative ways to expand understanding of each of the 17 goals. The Atlas relies on insights and expertise from subject specialists, data scientists, and statisticians at the World Bank, as well as a talented team of data visualization designers. This Atlas would not be possible without the Bank's ongoing work with partner countries and UN agencies in monitoring the SDGs and improving measurement.

    At this online seminar, Florina Pirlea, Statistician and Divyanshi Wadhwa, Junior Data Scientist, World Bank's Development Data Group, presented the main features of the 2020 Atlas.

    Date/time

    08am-9am, Friday February 12, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

    Recorded video:

    To be posted.

    Speakers
    Florina Pirlea
    Statistician, Development Data Group, World Bank

    Florina Pirlea is a Statistician with the Development Data Group of the World Bank. Her areas of interest include data quality and dissemination, private sector development, the environment, and public policy. She holds an MA in International Economics from Johns Hopkins University and a BA in Economics and Psychology from Bryn Mawr College.
    Divyanshi Wadhwa
    Junior Data Scientist, Development Data Group, World Bank

    Divyanshi is a Junior Data Scientist with the Development Data Group at the World Bank and works on the World Development Indicators database. Prior to joining the Bank, Divyanshi worked as a Research Assistant at an international development think tank, Center for Global Development (CGD) in Washington DC. During her time at CGD, she focused her research on private sector development and illicit financial flows and helped launch a data visualization venture. An Indian national, Divyanshi holds a BA in Political Science from the University of Delhi, India and a Master's in Public Policy from Georgetown University.

    Presentation materials: Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals 2020: From World Bank Development Indicators (PDF)


    Related Seminars

    World Bank Group Morning Seminar

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/12NUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Unhappy with president's state of the nation address (sona) on energy matters
PU
02/12NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : NIDC Drills 117 Oil, Gas Wells in One Year
PU
02/12RISING UP TO THE CHALLENGE : COVID-19 Guidelines Amidst Border Closures and a Pandemic
PU
02/12IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche
RE
02/12TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AQ
02/12IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche
RE
02/12Imf says its mission's discussions with ukraine were productive, but more progress needed - statement
RE
02/12Imf says will continue talks with ukraine on steps needed for next tranche - statement
RE
02/12CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China has built up the world's largest social security system
PU
02/12WORLD BANK : Morning Seminar #90 “The Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2020”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Investors eye shares of hotels, cruise lines as U.S. vaccinations pick up
2ALPHABET INC. : U.S. FTC opens probe into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm - Bloomberg
3FACEBOOK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Google's $76 million deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : offers up to $80 to front-line employees getting the COVID-19 vaccine
5Canadian regulator clears launch of world's first bitcoin ETF - investment manager

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ