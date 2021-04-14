World Bank Online Morning Seminar #100 “Europe and Central Asia Regional Economic Update, April 2021: Data, Digitalization, and Governance”

Emerging and developing economies in the Europe and Central Asia region are expected to grow by 3.6 percent this year, as a recovery in exports and stabilizing industrial commodity prices partly offset a resurgence of the pandemic late in 2020 and a recent flareup in new cases, says the latest edition of the World Bank's Economic Update for the region, released on March 30, 2021.

The modest growth in 2021 follows a contraction of 2 percent in 2020 due to COVID-related disruptions. The contraction was smaller than anticipated due to a stronger than forecast recovery in Turkey and resilience in Russia, the region's largest economies. Rebounding industrial production, increased export demand, higher commodity prices and fiscal and monetary support contributed to this outcome. Hardest hit are economies that are heavily dependent on services and tourism, since social distancing measures and mobility restrictions led to sustained weaknesses.

Regional growth is expected to strengthen to 3.8 percent in 2022, as the effects of the pandemic gradually wane and trade and investment gather momentum. The outlook remains highly uncertain, however, and growth can be weaker if the pandemic takes longer than expected to fade; there are delays in vaccination; external financing conditions worsen due to a rise in global interest rates or deterioration in investor sentiment; or due to geopolitical tensions.

At this seminar, Michael Lokshin, Lead Economist, Office of the Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia Region, presented the main points of the report.

8am-9am, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Lead Economist, Office of the Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia, World Bank

Michael Lokshin is Lead Economist with the Office of the Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia, at the World Bank. Prior to that, Michael was a Lead Economist and Manager in the Development Data Group of the World Bank. He received his Ph.D. in Economics from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1999 after which he joined the research group at the World Bank as a Young Economist (YE program). His research focuses on the areas of poverty and inequality measurement, labor economics, and applied econometrics. More recently he has been involved in the Bank's efforts to develop the methodology of evaluating the effect of crisis and public policies on households in developing countries. He also leads the group of researchers in development of the Software Platform for Automated Economic Analysis (ADePT).



Presentation material: Europe and Central Asia Regional Economic Update, Spring 2021 : Data Digitalization and Governance (PDF)

