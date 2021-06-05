Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank Online Morning Seminar #107 “The Long Shadow of Informality: Challenges and Policies”

06/05/2021 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • A strikingly large percentage of workers and firms operate outside the line of sight of governments in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs)-a challenge that is likely to hold back the recovery in these economies unless governments adopt a comprehensive set of policies to address the drawbacks of the informal sector, a new World Bank Group study has found.

    The study, The Long Shadow of Informality: Challenges and Policies, is the first comprehensive Bank analysis examining the extent of informality and its implications for an economic recovery that supports green, resilient and inclusive development in the long-term. It finds that the informal sector accounts for more than 70 percent of total employment-and nearly one-third of GDP-in EMDEs. That scale diminishes these countries' ability to mobilize the fiscal resources needed to bolster the economy in a crisis, to conduct effective macroeconomic policies, and to build human capital for long-term development.

    At this seminar, the editors of the report, Franziska Ohnsorge, Manager, Prospects Group, and Shu Yu, Senior Economist, Prospects Group, will present the report's main findings. This seminar will be conducted in English without translation into Japanese.

    Date/Time:

    8am-9am Friday, June 4, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

    URL for livestreaming:

    https://youtu.be/4QzrYX-ULyY

    Questions to the speakers:

    Please send your questions to the speakers via online form posted on this webpage.

    Speakers Franziska Ohnsorge
    Manager, Prospects Group, World Bank

    Franziska Lieselotte Ohnsorge is Manager of the Prospects Group in the Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Practice Group at the World Bank. Prior to joining the World Bank, Franziska Lieselotte Ohnsorge worked in the Office of the Chief Economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on regional surveillance, forecasting, and financial sector policy issues. She was previously at the International Monetary Fund, covering a range of Asian, European and Central Asian economies. She has published on a variety of topics.

    Shu Yu
    Senior Economist, Prospects Group, World Bank

    Shu Yu is an Economist with the Prospects Group of the World Bank. Her main research interests are in areas of international economics, development economics, and political economy. Prior to joining the World Bank, Shu held a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Rochester and worked at the IMF and the Conference Board. She holds a PhD in economics from the University of Groningen and a BSc in economics from Fudan University. Her recent papers include work on China's outward direct investment, stability and long-term growth, and the impact of institutional quality on trade.

    Presentation material:

    The Long Shadow of Informality: Challenges and Policies (PDF)

    Related Seminars

    World Bank Group Morning Seminar

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 04:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aPhilippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO
RE
12:30aOne dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant - state media
RE
12:17aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #107 &LDQUO;THE LONG SHADOW OF INFORMALITY : Challenges and Policies”
PU
12:17aCOVID-19 MANAGEMENT : Engaging Africa's Youths on Good Governance Practices and Transparency
PU
12:15aA Cisco Executive Gets Help Making a 'Massive Impact'
DJ
06/05India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases
RE
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's lottery sales top 29.1b yuan in April
PU
06/04HYFLUX  : Singapore's Hyflux files for liquidation after investor talks fail
RE
06/04EXCLUSIVE : Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
RE
06/04ADAM ARON : With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
4Retailers, newspapers, printing firms oppose U.S. postal rate hikes
5BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Philippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO

HOT NEWS