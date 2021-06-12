World Bank Online Morning Seminar #108 “The Distributional Impacts of Trade: Empirical Innovations, Analytical Tools, and Policy Responses”

Global trade has contributed to growth and poverty reduction in the past three decades, but gains from trade can be more inclusive, according to The Distributional Impacts of Trade: Empirical Innovations, Analytical Tools and Policy Responses report. Spreading the benefits of trade more widely, within and between countries, can play a key role as the world seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reversed years of poverty reduction.

New data and tools developed by the World Bank can allow policy makers to ensure trade delivers more for the poor, according to the report. By identifying in advance those sectors and regions that are most affected by changes in trade patterns, policies can be designed to maximize the gains and mitigate potential losses.

At this seminar, the co-authors, Gladys Lopez-Acevedo, Lead Economist and Global Lead, Poverty, and Maryla Maliszewska, Senior Economist, Macroeconomics, Trade & Investment Global Practice, shared the main points of the report.

8am-9am, Friday June 11, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Lead Economist and Poverty Global Lead, Poverty and Equity Global Practice, World Bank

Gladys Lopez-Acevedo is a Lead Economist and a Global Lead at the World Bank in the Poverty and Equity Global Practice. She works primarily in the South Asia and Middle East and North Africa Regions of the World Bank. Gladys' areas of analytical and operational interest include trade, welfare, gender, conflict, and jobs. Previously, she was a Lead Economist in the World Bank Chief Economist's Office for the South Asian region (SARCE), and Senior Economist in the World Bank Central Vice Presidency Poverty Reduction and Economic Management (PREM) unit and in the Latin America region at the World Bank. She is a Research Fellow of the Institute for Labor Economics (I.Z.A) and at the Mexican National Research System (S.N.I). Prior to joining the World Bank, she held high-level positions in the Government of Mexico and she was a professor at the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM). She holds a BA in economics from ITAM and a PhD in economics from the University of Virginia.

Senior Economist, Macroeconomics, Trade & Investment Global Practice, World Bank

Maryla Maliszewska is a Senior Economist in the Macroeconomics, Trade & Investment Global Practice of the World Bank Group. Her area of expertise covers various aspects of trade policy and regional integration with a special focus on the impacts of trade on poverty and income distribution. She specializes in global analyzes of structural and demographic change, as well as trade policy using computable general equilibrium models. She contributed analyses underlying several World Bank reports and publications: 'China 2030', Global Monitoring Report, Global Development Horizons and Global Economic Prospects. She joined the World Bank in 2010. Prior to this she was a Research Fellow at the Center for Social and Economic Research in Warsaw, Poland, where she led several FTA feasibility studies for the DG Trade and conducted research on EU trade policy, non-tariff barriers and modeling of trade flows and an advisor to the National Bank of Romania forecasting trade flows. She holds a PhD from the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK and M.A. in Economics from Sussex, UK and Warsaw University, Poland.



The Distributional Impacts of Trade (PDF)

World Bank Group Morning Seminar

