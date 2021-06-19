World Bank Online Morning Seminar #109 “What's Cooking: Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System”

The digital revolution has reached every part of the world, every aspect of society and commerce. The agriculture and food system is also ripe for a transformation. What's Cooking: Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System, a new report from the World Bank, explores how digital technologies are improving the food system, and provides a roadmap for countries to scale up their own digital agriculture, which is the use of digital technologies in the agriculture and food system. The report also provides a framework to evaluation policy proposals that can make the food system more efficient, equitable and environmentally sustainable.

At this online morning seminar, Ghada Elabed, Senior Agriculture Economist, Agriculture and Food Global Practice, will share the main points of the report. This seminar will be conducted in English without translation into Japanese.

8am-9am Friday June 18, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

https://youtu.be/jk3F-6kK4_g

Subscribe to the World Bank Group Tokyo Live Stream YouTube channel for more videos.

Please send your questions to the speakers via online form posted on this webpage.

Senior Agriculture Economist, Agriculture and Food Global Practice, World Bank

What's Cooking: Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System (PDF)

World Bank Group Morning Seminar