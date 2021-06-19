Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Bank Online Morning Seminar #109 “What's Cooking: Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System”

06/19/2021 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The digital revolution has reached every part of the world, every aspect of society and commerce. The agriculture and food system is also ripe for a transformation. What's Cooking: Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System, a new report from the World Bank, explores how digital technologies are improving the food system, and provides a roadmap for countries to scale up their own digital agriculture, which is the use of digital technologies in the agriculture and food system. The report also provides a framework to evaluation policy proposals that can make the food system more efficient, equitable and environmentally sustainable.

    At this online morning seminar, Ghada Elabed, Senior Agriculture Economist, Agriculture and Food Global Practice, will share the main points of the report. This seminar will be conducted in English without translation into Japanese.

    Date/Time:

    8am-9am Friday June 18, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

    URL for livestreaming:

    https://youtu.be/jk3F-6kK4_g

    Questions to the speaker:

    Please send your questions to the speakers via online form posted on this webpage.

    Speaker Ghada Elabed
    Senior Agriculture Economist, Agriculture and Food Global Practice, World Bank
    Presentation material:

    What's Cooking: Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System (PDF)

    Related Seminars

    World Bank Group Morning Seminar

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 04:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aDELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU  : UK COP26 Presidency to unveil visions of a global net zero future
PU
12:59aSINOVAC BIOTECH  : BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP
RE
12:57aTwo Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
RE
12:57aTwo apple daily execuives charged under hong kong national security law denied bail
RE
12:51aSUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
RE
12:44aOHUB Hosts 2nd Annual Juneteenth 4.0 Celebration in New Orleans, Announces OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District with 1532 Tulane Partners, Equity District Podcast and New Investment Syndicate & Certificate For New Black Wealth Creation
BU
12:07aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #109 &LDQUO;WHAT'S COOKING : Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System”
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : Police officers receive biosecurity implements for the protection from COVID-19
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : PETROPERÚ presents its main strategic projects to the country's academic sector
PU
06/18The Canadian Labour Congress Passes Resolution Calling on their 3 million Members to Boycott Arterra Wines Products
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair
4SUNWAY BERHAD : SUNWAY BERHAD : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

HOT NEWS