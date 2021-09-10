Log in
World Bank Online Morning Seminar #116 “Development Research in Practice: The DIME Analytics Data Handbook”

09/10/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
  • An empirical revolution has changed the face of development research over the last decade. Increasingly, researchers are working not just with complex data, but with original data-data sets collected by the research team itself or acquired through a unique agreement with a project partner. Research teams must carefully document how original data are created, handled, and analyzed. These tasks now contribute as much weight to the quality of the evidence as the research design and the statistical approaches do. At the same time, empirical research projects are expanding in scope and scale: more people are working on the same data over longer time frames.

    Development Research in Practice: The DIME Analytics Data Handbook, leads the reader through a complete empirical research project, providing links to continuously updated resources on the DIME Wiki as well as illustrative examples from a DIME project in Rio de Janeiro. The handbook is intended to train users of development data how to handle data effectively, efficiently, and ethically.

    At this seminar, Luiza Andrade, Junior Data Scientist, Development Impact Evaluation, Development Economics, shared the main points of the report.

    Date/Time:

    8am-9am, Friday September 10, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

    Speaker Luiza Andrade
    Junior Data Scientist, Development Impact Evaluation, Development Economics, World Bank

    Luíza Andrade is a Junior Data Scientist with the Development Impact Evaluation department (DIME) at the World Bank Group. Her work on the DIME Analytics team focuses on promoting research transparency and reproducibility practices through trainings and code review. She also works across DIME's portfolio of impact evaluations to incorporate non-traditional data sources such as high-frequency crowdsourced and web-scraped data. Luíza has also developed original software tools for research, including web-based data interfaces and the ietoolkit and iefieldkit Stata packages. Her research work has focused on agriculture, gender, and environmental policy. She has a BA and an MSc in Economics from the University of São Paulo.　

    Presentation material:

    Development Research in Practice: The DIME Analytics Data Handbook (PDF)

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 00:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
