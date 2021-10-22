World Bank Online Morning Seminar #124 “Commodity Markets Outlook, October 2021”

The World Bank's Commodity Markets Outlook is published twice a year, in April and October. The report provides detailed market analysis for major commodity groups, including energy, agriculture, fertilizers, metals, and precious metals. Price forecasts to 2030 for 46 commodities are presented, together with historical price data. The report also contains production, consumption, and trade statistics for major commodities. The latest Commodity Markets Outlook has been published on October 21, 2021.

At this seminar, John Baffes, Senior Agricultural Economist, Prospects Group, presented the main points of the report.

8am-9am, October 22, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Senior Agricultural Economist, Prospects Group, World Bank

John Baffes, currently a member of the World Bank's Prospects Group, heads the Commodities Unit and is in charge of the Commodity Markets Outlook, a World Bank publication focusing on commodity market analysis and price forecasts. John's experience spans several regions and units, including Latin America, South Asia, East Africa, Evaluation, and Research. John specializes in the areas of commodity markets analysis and resource economics. John, whose work appears in media outlets and academic journals, is also teaching an executive MBA course on Applied Econometrics for Commodity Markets. Prior to entering graduate school, John managed a commodity trading company. He holds a degrees in Economics from the University of Athens, Greece (BS), University of Georgia, U.S. (MS), and University of Maryland, U.S. (PhD).

Commodity Markets Outlook: Recent Developments, Outlook, and Risks（PDF）

World Bank Group Morning Seminar

