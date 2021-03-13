World Bank Online Morning Seminar #95 “State of Economic Inclusion Report 2021: The Potential to Scale”

State of Economic Inclusion Report (SEI) 2021: The Potential to Scale is the product of a unique collaboration within the World Bank's Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice and produced under the Partnership for Economic Inclusion - a multi-stakeholder partnership focused on the scale-up of economic inclusion and graduation programs.

The report provides a global assessment on the state of economic inclusion programs that reach the extreme poor and vulnerable. Drawing on experiences from over 75 countries, the report considers the feasibility of bringing economic inclusion and graduation programs to scale. This report establishes a baseline for global economic inclusion programs, reviews the evolving landscape of government and nongovernment programs, and explores the potential for scale.

At this seminar, Colin Andrews, Program Manager, Partnership for Economic Inclusion and Hugo Brousset Chaman, Social Protection Specialist, Partnership for Economic Inclusion, World Bank presented the main points of the report.

8am-9am, Friday March 12, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Colin Andrews is a program manager in the World Bank's Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice. He has over 15 years' social protection experience in Africa, South Asia, and in global policy. Colin leads the Partnership for Economic Inclusion (PEI), a multi-partner initiative to support the scale-up of national economic inclusion programs. Colin managed lending operations on safety nets and service delivery in Africa. He has published widely on safety net impacts, crisis response, and financing. Previously, he worked for the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, European Commission, and nongovernmental organizations. He received a Master's in Economics from Trinity College, Dublin.

