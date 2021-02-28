World Bank : Opportunities for Youth to Leapfrog Regional Integration in Africa

Although Africa witnessed a level of consistent growth over the last decade, unfortunately these gains have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. According to the World Bank, it is estimated that COVID-19 could push up to 40 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa into extreme poverty.

This has, however, given Africa the opportunity to strengthen regional integration and rethink regional production chains to drive intra-African trade with manufacturing and distribution that could ensure Africa's economic sustainability in the face of daunting challenges. During this roundtable, young people will engage with Africa's partners to share strategies for how they can participate in, and benefit from, regional integration.

The conversation is expected to build understanding among Africa's youth about the potential of regional integration in the development of the continent, and help them leverage the changing ways of work to capitalize on opportunities that will arise from regional integration.

It will take place on Saturday, February 27, at 6pm EAT; 5pm CAT; 2pm GMT; 10 am EST time. It will run for 1 hour and will offer simultaneous translation between French and English.

About the series

With the support of the World Bank, the Youth Transforming Africa Network and the Youth Alliance for Leadership and Development in Africa (YALDA) are partnering to organize monthly roundtables on development topics. Their purpose is to allow dialogue among Africa's youth, and prepare some youth-grown solutions to influence policymaking in Africa.