World Bank Provides $7.5 Million to Support Guyana's COVID-19 Response

11/25/2020 | 05:39pm EST
WASHINGTON, November 25, 2020 - The World Bank approved today the US$7.5 million Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to support the country in tackling the current pandemic and strengthening the country's health system.

'The World Bank is working with member countries in the Caribbean to help them respond to COVID-19 and prepare for a resilient recovery. This financing for Guyana will help the country tackle the current crisis and handle future emergencies,' said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. 'The project will strengthen care for COVID-19 patients, improve the country's ability to identify positive cases, and enhancethe health system's capacity to deliver critical care to vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people with chronic conditions.'

The Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will strengthen laboratory capacity, support screening and surveillance, improve contact tracing, and equip healthcare facilities for more effective treatment and care of COVID-19 patients. The project will also include activities specifically targeted to reach local communities across the country and in the hinterland regions through expansion of contact tracing and psychosocial support to vulnerable households. Risk communication materials will be translated into local languages to ensure that vulnerable groups have access to reliable information about the virus and its spread. Finally, the project will also contribute to preparing the health system for the effective deployment of a safe and approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Guyana receives interest-free financing from the International Development Association (IDA), with a maturity of 40 years, including a grace period of 10 years. In late July 2020, Guyana also benefitted from a US$1 million grant through the World Bank-administered Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF), which was disbursed to PAHO/WHO.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are supporting public health interventions, working to ensure the flow of critical supplies and equipment, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. We will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over 15 months to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery. This includes $50 billion of new IDA resources through grants and highly concessional loans.

Contacts:

In Washington: Hannah McDonald-Moniz, hmcdonaldmoniz@worldbank.org; (202) 458-2896

For more information, please visit: www.worldbank.org/caribbean
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank
Twitter: @WBCaribbean
YouTube: www.youtube.com/worldbank

Last Updated: Nov 25, 2020

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
