World Bank : Public Expenditure and Investment Management Reform Project - P161730

The development objective of the Public Expenditure and Investment Management Reform Project for Central African Republic is to improve management and transparency of public expenditures and public investments. The project comprises of three components. The first component, management and transparency of public expenditures aims to consolidate core functions across the expenditure chain, from budgeting to oversight. It consists of following sub-components:...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More