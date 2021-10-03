World Bank : Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan

AMMAN, October 3, 2021-Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan.

President Malpass welcomed the strong partnership between the World Bank Group and Jordan.

President Malpass highlighted the World Bank Group's commitment to help Jordan tackle its jobs challenge, particularly youth unemployment and women's labor force participation, by promoting pro-growth policies, private sector-led growth, and skills development. President Malpass recognized Jordan's expansion of Takaful - its cash transfer program - which has mitigated some of the poverty impacts of the pandemic.

President Malpass and Prime Minister Al-Khasawneh discussed the importance of an investment-driven growth model and greater private sector participation. President Malpass encouraged Prime Minister Al-Khasawneh's prioritization for implementing key business environment reforms and simplifying and streamlining regulatory procedures.

President Malpass also affirmed the World Bank Group's readiness to support Jordan in promoting financial sustainability and reforms of its energy sector, including regional gas and electricity trade with Egypt and Lebanon.