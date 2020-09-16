World Bank : Russia Among Global Top Ten Improvers for Progress Made in Health and Education, says World Bank Report

MOSCOW, September, 16, 2020 - Russia is among the top ten countries globally for improvements to human capital development over the last decade, according to the latest update of the World Bank's Human Capital Index (HCI).

The 2020 Human Capital Index includes health and education data for 174 countries covering 98 percent of the world's population up to March 2020.

Russia's improvements were largely in health, reflected in better child and adult survival rates and reduced stunting. Across the Europe and Central Asia region, Russia, along with Azerbaijan, Albania, Montenegro, and Poland, also made the largest gains in increasing expected years of schooling - mainly due to improvements in secondary school and pre-primary enrollments. The report also shows that over the last 10 years Russia has seen a reduction in adult mortality rates. However, absolute values of this indicator remain high in the country with this progress now at risk due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

'Human capital contributes greatly to improving of economic growth in every country. Investments in knowledge and health that people accumulate during their lives are paramount concern of governments around the world. Russia is among top improvers globally in the Index, however challenges persist and much needs to be done to improve absolute values of Index indicators,' said Renaud Seligmann, the World Bank Country Director in Russia.

The HCI, first launched in 2018, looks at a child's trajectory, from birth to age 18, on such critical metrics as child survival (birth to age 5); expected years of primary and secondary education adjusted for quality; child stunting; and adult survival rates. HCI 2020, based on data up to March of this year, provides a crucial pre-pandemic baseline that can help inform health and education policies and investments for the post-pandemic recovery.

Of the 48 countries in Europe and Central Asia included in the 2020 Human Capital Index (HCI), 33 are among the upper-third in the world, and almost all are in the top half. However, there are significant variations within the region. Among the region's emerging and developing economies, a child born in Russia can expect to achieve 68 percent of the productivity of a fully educated adult in optimal health. By contrast, a child born in Tajikistan, can expect to achieve only 50 percent productivity.