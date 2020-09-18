World Bank : Rwanda - Energy Access and Quality Improvement Project

IDA Grant: US$ 75 million equivalent
IDA Additional Credit: US$ 75 million equivalent
Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years
Co-financing Grant from Energy Sector Management Assistant Program(ESMAP) Clean Cooking Fund: US$ 10.00 million
Project ID: P172594
Project Objectives Description: The project objective is to improve access to modern energy for households, enterprises, and public institutions and enhance the efficiency of electricity services in the Republic of Rwanda.
For more information about this project, visit https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P172594
