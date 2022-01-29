World Bank : Shaanxi Poor Rural Areas Community Development Project - P153541

The development objective of the Shaanxi Poor Rural Areas Community Development Project for China is to increase incomes of targeted beneficiaries in selected poor counties of Shaanxi. The project comprises four components. 1) Farmer cooperative and value chain development aims to support the improvement of value chains for selected agricultural products with local competitive advantage, establish new farmer cooperatives or strengthen existing cooperatives...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More