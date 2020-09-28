Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Technological Revolution Accelerated by Coronavirus Crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

WASHINGTON, September 28, 2020 - Latin America and the Caribbean is in the midst of a 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' of technological innovation which requires enhancing the productivity of the services sector, investing in human capital and rethinking labor regulations and social protection policies, according to a new World Bank report.

These policy priorities have become all the more urgent now that the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the biggest contraction in economic activity since the great depression. Digitization has become more important to support economic activity at a time of social distancing and is accelerating this technological transformation, potentially putting jobs at risk across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

According to Going Viral: COVID-19 and the Accelerated Transformation of Jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean employment transformations that were already apparent in the last few decades are bound to deepen, and the question in this context is how to recover from the crisis and build back better.

'We need to rethink the future and not just try to get back to where we were before the pandemic,' said World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean Carlos Felipe Jaramillo. 'Governments need to find ways to support the creation of new jobs, train workers to be ready for these new jobs and support their citizens through this disruptive transformation.'

Premature deindustrialization and rapid technological innovation will require policies to support a smooth transformation of jobs that is socially acceptable. The region was already struggling with the end of the so-called 'Golden Decade' (2003-2013) of rapid development and strong improvements in social indicators. Economic growth and poverty reduction had stalled. The pandemic has only made things worse.

While fears of mass 'technological unemployment' are largely unfounded, many jobs are at risk due to lower external demand, a protracted period of quarantines and lockdowns, solvency problems for firms, and financial crises in some cases. In addition, the social unrest seen in 2019 is a warning. It is urgent to restore economic growth and create more and better jobs.

However, this 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' of technological innovation means that further industrialization or re-industrialization will be limited in many developing countries. Low-paid, uneducated workers and those in high-contact activities typical of the informal sector are at highest risk of being replaced by machines. In addition, informal workers are harder to reach with essential social protection programs. The COVID-19 crisis could accelerate these changes, bringing the future much closer than anticipated.

With limited scope for employment growth in manufacturing, modernizing the services sector is a priority. This calls for an emphasis on removing the distortions that prevent competition and innovation from occurring at a rapid pace.

Preparing workers for the changes is also fundamental. 'Education offers the best insurance against the risks of automation,' said the report's lead author Guillermo Beylis, Research Economist in the World Bank's Office of the Chief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean. 'Workers will have to adapt to demand for cognitive or analytical skills, as well as interpersonal skills.'

Adult learning and re-training will be key as new automation technologies are adopted in LAC countries. The focus should be on policy reforms to increase productivity in the services sector, which already employs 60% of the workforce and will play an increasingly important role in the future.

Finally, a rethinking of labor regulations and social protection policies is needed. This involves flexible regulation of the emerging forms of work in a way that encourages employment and supports formalization, thereby expanding the coverage of social protection to larger segments of the population.

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are supporting public health interventions, working to ensure the flow of critical supplies and equipment, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. We will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over 15 months to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery. This includes $50 billion of new IDA resources through grants and highly concessional loans.

Learn more about the work of the World Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean: www.worldbank.org/lac

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank

Be updated via Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BancoMundialLAC

For our YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/BancoMundialLAC

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45pBritain, Canada, EU throw weight behind 2030 biodiversity protection goal
RE
12:42pAmazon to hold Prime Day event on October 13-14
RE
12:41pEG-TDR consortium preferred bidder for Walmart's Asda - source
RE
12:40pTrump says he will approve permit for Canada to Alaska railway to free landlocked oil
RE
12:35pARCELORMITTAL : Zenica completes two major environmental investments to cut dust emissions
PU
12:33pCFTC fines Citigroup $4.5 million over deleted audio recordings
RE
12:32pLouis Dreyfus gets profit boost in pandemic but equity shrinks
RE
12:30pEVERYONE EQUAL : Making Inclusive Growth a Priority for Roma
PU
12:30pWORLD BANK : Technological Revolution Accelerated by Coronavirus Crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
12:29pOil steady as equities provide support, COVID-19 hits demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
4TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group