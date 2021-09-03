Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank Tokyo Online Morning Seminar #115 “Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report 2021”

09/03/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • During the last decade, a greater share of the global population gained access to electricity than ever before, but the number of people without electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa actually increased. Unless efforts are scaled up significantly in countries with the largest deficits the world will still fall short of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030, according to Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report, 2021 by the International Energy Agency (IEA) the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

    At this seminar, Juliette Besnard, Energy Specialist, Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) will share the main points of the Tracking SDG7 report as well as the latest results of the Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy (RISE). This seminar will be conducted in English, without interpretation to Japanese.

    Date/Time:

    8am-9am, Friday September 3, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

    URL for livestreaming:

    https://youtu.be/8q1pt877A90

    Questions to the speaker:

    Please submit your questions via online form posted on this website.

    Speaker Juliette Besnard
    Energy Specialist, Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP), World Bank

    Juliette is a member of the SEforALL Knowledge Hub team, focusing on energy access, and will continue operational assignments on access projects with regional teams. Previously, she worked on the Global Tracking Framework (GTF) and Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy (RISE) on the energy access pillar; participated in a Sub-Saharan African power-agriculture nexus study; and supported the Renewable Energy for All project in Haiti. Before joining the World Bank, Juliette worked as a consultant for five years with Kurt Salmon Consulting and Weave Consulting, advising the public and private sector on energy infrastructure issues in Sub-Saharan Africa. She holds two MAs from Sciences Po Lille (France) and ESCP Europe (France).　

    Presentation material:

    Tracking SDG7 2021 Key Findings (PDF)

    Related Seminars

    World Bank Group Morning Seminar

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 00:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the Phone
PU
02:52aDidi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it
RE
01:21aChina to improve monetary policy controls, build risk warning system - central bank
RE
01:11aPhilippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including UAE
RE
01:00aLouisianans scramble to find fuel for generators after Ida
RE
12:32aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : Telephone Conversation between PM & Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PU
12:21aChina set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-year
RE
09/03Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him
RE
09/03AMAZON COM : to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service -sources
RE
09/03New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
2Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
3China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-..
4U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban
5Amazon com : to proactively remove more content that violates rules fro..

HOT NEWS