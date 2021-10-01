World Bank Tokyo Online Morning Seminar #120 “East Asia and Pacific Regional Economic Update, October 2021”

At this seminar, Ergys Islamaj, Senior Economist, Office of the Chief Economist for East Asia and Pacific, introduced the main points of the report.

8am-9am, Friday, October 1, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Senior Economist, Office of the Chief Economist for East Asia and Pacific, World Bank

Ergys Islamaj is a senior economist at the East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Office where he leads the biannual East Asia and Pacific Economic Update. Recent analytical works includes studies on productivity spillovers, propagation of shocks through the input-output matrix, sudden stops in financial and debt flows, and the ability of remittances to smooth consumption.

He holds a PhD from Georgetown University. Prior to joining the World Bank, Ergys was an Assistant professor at Vassar College. He has published on behavior of consumption and investment growth in emerging markets and developing economies, risk sharing, remittances, and. growth spillovers His broader research agenda on exchange ratepass-through and its implications for monetary and fiscal policy, effects of financial crises on sectoral output and employment and the link between hedge fund behavior and return (in the US and emerging markets).

LONG COVID : EAP ECONOMIC UPDATE, OCTOBER 2021 (PDF)



World Bank Group Morning Seminar

Subscribe to the World Bank Group Live Stream YouTube channel for more videos.