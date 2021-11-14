World Bank : Visiting Kazakhstan, World Bank Vice President Pledges Continued Support to Key Reforms, Resilient Recovery

NUR-SULTAN, November 13, 2021 - Today, Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, concluded her official visit to Kazakhstan. During her visit Ms. Bjerde met with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Deputy Prime-Minister Roman Sklyar, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Askar Shakirov, to discuss the World Bank's ongoing support for reforms, including regional and metropolitan development, and investment policy, as well as the Bank's future support in the areas of digital enabled social services, human capital, and private sector development.

"As Kazakhstan embarks on a new chapter in its economic development, guided by the reforms recently announced by President Tokayev, the World Bank stands ready to expand our partnership and help the country become a globally competitive market economy driven by a vibrant private sector - operating in a more competitive environment - and an accountable and transparent public sector," said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. "We will continue to put an emphasis on Kazakhstan's most important asset - its people - especially in the decarbonization process where new technology, jobs and innovation present new opportunities."

Green, resilient, and inclusive growth was central to discussions with government counterparts, as the country strives to transition to a green economy by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Ms. Bjerde's visit follows the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, during which Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent and increase the share of renewable energy sources from 20 percent to 38 percent by 2030. Kazakhstan also announced the plan to plant over 2 billion trees by 2025 to increase the potential for carbon sequestration.

Over the last three decades, the World Bank has been a critical partner to Kazakhstan, supporting the development of sectors ranging from finance and social services to infrastructure, with support totaling more than $8 billion.

In 2022, the World Bank and Kazakhstan will mark 30 years of partnership, one that has continuously aimed to help the country transform into a modern society, with a knowledge-based, diversified, and private-sector driven economy.